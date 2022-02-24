Dozens killed as Russia invades Ukraine

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24), killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour.

Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.

Weeks of intense diplomacy failed to deter Putin, who massed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in what the West said was the biggest military build-up in Europe since World War II.

"I have decided to proceed with a special military operation," Putin said in a television announcement in the early hours of Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, the first bombardments were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other cities, according to AFP correspondents.

At least 68 people were killed, including both soldiers and civilians, according to an AFP tally from various Ukrainian official sources.

In the deadliest single strike reported by the authorities, 18 people were killed at a military base near Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa.

Ukraine's border guards said that Russian forces had reached the region around the capital.

An AFP reporter in the northern part of the city saw several low-flying helicopters overhead amid reports that an airfield was under attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a "full-scale invasion" was under way.

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and said that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure", but he urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

He accused Russia of acting like "Nazi Germany", saying that it had attacked in a "cowardly and suicidal way".

Ukrainian forces said that they had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels, a toll that could not be immediately confirmed by AFP.