'Every day I want to be home': A year in exile for Ukraine family

"Sometimes we feel ashamed" at enjoying things "because we know how people suffer in Ukraine," Iryna said.

AFP has been following the Titkovs and their sons for several months as they begin their new life in Austria, one family among eight million Ukrainian refugees now scattered across Europe.

They left their home the day after the Russian invasion on Feb 24 last year.

Iryna's husband Valerii, who had lived through the horror of another post-Soviet conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh when he was small - and who "is incapable of killing a fly" - had only one thing on his mind: Getting his sons to safety.

Ukrainian men of "fighting age" - from 18 to 60 - were banned from leaving the country. But Valerii was allowed to go as the father of a large family.

The Titkovs were at first put up by friends of friends close to Vienna's Saint Stephen's Cathedral before they found their own place half an hour from the centre of the city.

They are among 90,000 Ukrainians in Austria who have special European Union "blue cards" giving them special protection.

It allows them to stay until March 2024 without having to make an asylum claim and to get greater financial aid than refugees from other countries.