After fleeing war, Ukrainians struggle to settle around Europe

MADRID/LISBON: Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and four-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year.

With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain, where she quickly translated her CV and took language lessons in hope of a job.

She is still searching.

"I am not afraid of any job but I would like to do what I learned," Bogkova said in a Madrid cafe near a Catholic Church aid centre, which together with a family offered them a free house until December.

"Every day I look for ideas on how to work while my daughter is at school," added the Ukrainian, who at least cleans a cafeteria fortnightly with her mother and also volunteers on social media content for a charity.