G7 to coordinate help for reconstruction of Ukraine's energy sector

MUENSTER, Germany: The Group of Seven countries (G7) agreed on Friday (Nov 4) to coordinate their support for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy and water supplies following recent Russian attacks on the power grid that have caused widespread blackouts.

"We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the foreign ministers of the wealthiest democracies said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," their statement said.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran's deepening military alignment with Moscow over the war as well as China's growing assertiveness topped the agenda of the G7 meeting.

The coordinating mechanism would be the core focus of the group in the days and weeks ahead, a senior US State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.