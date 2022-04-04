Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas as bloc prepares new sanctions

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition appears at odds over a ban on Russian energy imports and pressure is mounting on European leaders to impose more punitive sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's government in the face of mounting evidence of atrocities against Ukrainian civilians by the Russian army.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning the import of Russian gas after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv, raising hopes that Germany was rethinking it opposition to a ban.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he opposes an immediate ban on Russian fossil fuel imports.

"We are working every day to create the preconditions and the steps toward an embargo," Habeck said during a news conference on Monday, adding that this approach "harms Putin daily".

Markus Soeder, the conservative premier of the wealthy state of Bavaria, criticised the government for what he said was an ideological focus on switching only to wind and solar while pushing ahead with plans to shut down the last nuclear power plants this year.

"We need five nuclear power stations for another five years and a pipeline from southern Europe to southern Germany," he said. "We need to look into fracking."

Russian gas was originally envisaged as the "bridge" that would fuel the economy between the end of nuclear power and its full replacement by renewables.

Germany has tightened sanctions on Russian executives, politicians, technical goods and financial flows, but has stopped short of blocking oil, gas and coal, saying that would hurt Germany more than the Kremlin.

Economic analysts have said Germany will face a steep recession if it stops importing Russian energy.

Habeck said Germany was seeking to reduce Russia's indirect economic influence over Germany's energy industry. He cited the 54.2 per cent share Russia's Rosneft holds in an eastern German refinery, PCK Schwedt, which processes gas piped from Russia.

Habeck's ministry is reviewing a bid by Rosneft to increase its share in Schwedt to 91.67 per cent, as agreed last November.