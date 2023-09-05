Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

HAVANA: Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring that has coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Monday (Sep 4), adding that Cuban authorities were working to "neutralise and dismantle" the network.
The ministry gave few details, but noted that the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of kilometres from Moscow, and in Russia.
"The Ministry of the Interior ... is working on the neutralisation and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine," the Cuban foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine," the ministry added, adding that it would take action against anyone "who participates in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of recruitment or mercenarism for Cuban citizens to use arms against any country".
Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the government was "acting with the full force of the law" against trafficking operations.
The Russian government has not commented on the allegations.
Russia last year announced a plan to boost the size of its armed forces by more than 30 per cent to 1.5 million combat personnel, a lofty goal made harder by its heavy but of yet undisclosed casualties in the war.
In late May, a Russian newspaper in Ryazan city reported that several Cuban citizens had signed contracts with Russia's armed forces and had been shipped to Ukraine in return for Russian citizenship.
It was not immediately clear if the Cuban foreign ministry statement was associated with the Ryazan report.
But Cuba's government said it had already begun prosecuting cases in which its citizens had been coerced into fighting in Ukraine.
"Attempts of this nature have been neutralised and criminal proceedings have been initiated against people involved in these activities," the Monday statement read.
Moscow and Havana have boosted ties recently, with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the end of last year.
In June, Cuban Defence Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera was received by his counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
Ukraine said on Monday that it had made some gains against Russian forces in the south and east, as it pushes ahead with a highly scrutinised counteroffensive.