IOC condemns 'breach of Olympic Truce' after Russia invades Ukraine
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing on Feb 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

24 Feb 2022 08:48PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:33PM)
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24), saying that the Russian government had breached the Olympic Truce that is currently in effect and which aims to harness the power of sport to promote peace and dialogue.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

The Olympic Truce, which began seven days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb 4, ends seven days after the closing of the Mar 4 to Mar 13 Paralympic Games.

"The International Olympic Committee strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," it said in a statement.

"The respective (United Nations) resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on Dec 2, 2021, by consensus of all 193 UN member states."

The resolution calls on member states to cooperate with the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee "to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation".

The IOC said that its president Thomas Bach had reiterated his call for peace. Bach had asked the nations to "give peace a chance" at the opening ceremony earlier this month.

The IOC added that it has established a task force to monitor the situation and to "coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible".

Several sports governing bodies are keeping an eye on the developments in Ukraine.

European football's governing body UEFA will meet on Friday to discuss moving the Champions League final from the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The announcement came after a group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday, asking it to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

Source: Reuters/kg

