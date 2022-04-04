Japan slams 'exceptionally cruel' civilian deaths near Kyiv

WARSAW: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday (Apr 4) condemned the "exceptionally cruel" violence against civilians near Kyiv in an apparent reference to killings in the town of Bucha.

Japan's top diplomat, who is visiting Poland, joined a chorus of global outrage after dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near the Ukrainian capital over the weekend.

"I am deeply shocked by news of the exceptionally cruel acts of violence against civilians near Kyiv," Hayashi told reporters alongside his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

"The murder of innocent civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law and is unacceptable and I strongly condemn these acts," he added.

"The Russian assault is a blatant violation of international law and an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through the use of force."