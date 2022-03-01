Missiles hit centre of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv

LVIV: Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, including the regional administration building and residential areas, Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday (Mar 1).

Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv but that the city defence was holding.

"Such attacks are genocide of the Ukrainian people, a war crime against the civilian population!" he said.

Wearing a flak jacket and a helmet, Synegubov said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday morning that it was too early to know the number of casualties.