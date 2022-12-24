Zelenskyy blasts Russian 'terror' after Kherson city shelled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (Dec 24) blasted Russian "terror" after shelling on Christmas Eve left at least seven dead and 58 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November.

KHERSON:

On the day marking 10 months since the start of the war in Ukraine, shells rained around a busy market in the southern port city, starting a fire.

"There was a first hit at a department store, and a second at the market. People are saying there are a lot of people dead," 38-year-old Leonid Tataryn told AFP.

Standing next to her husband's corpse and holding his blood-soaked jacket, a woman cried: "The medics tried (to save him), but there was no pulse."