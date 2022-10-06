Logo
World

Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia
Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia

Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia

Travellers from Russia in cars and coaches queue to cross the border into Finland at the Vaalimaa border check point in Virolahti, Finland, on Sep 25, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Jussi Nukari, Lehtikuva)

06 Oct 2022 07:58PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 07:58PM)
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday (Oct 6) denied reports that 700,000 Russians have fled the country since Moscow announced a mobilisation drive to call up hundreds of thousands to fight in Ukraine.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not have exact figures for how many people had left the country since President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilisation" on Sep 21.

"I don't think those numbers should be taken seriously," Peskov said when asked about some reports in Russian media that up to 700,000 Russians could have left the country.

"I don't have exact figures, but of course they are far from what's being claimed there."

Tens of thousands of Russians, mostly military-age men, have fled the country in a bid to avoid being called up to serve in Ukraine. Kazakhstan, Georgia and Mongolia - which all share land borders with Russia - reported a surge in the number of border crossings following Putin's announcement.

But getting exact figures on how many have left for good is tricky.

Putin's mobilisation drive has proved one of Moscow's most unpopular moves since the conflict - which Russia calls a "special military operation" - began in February, triggering protests in cities and regions across the country.

Source: Reuters/kg

