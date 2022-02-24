Kremlin thinks Russians will 'support' Ukraine operation

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday (Feb 24) that it believes Russians will "support" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, saying that the duration of the mission will depend on "results" and last as long as necessary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a "solid majority" of Russians support Moscow's recognition of east Ukraine's rebels. "That is why we can expect that this will be supported too," Peskov said.

There are no fresh independent polls indicating the public mood in Russia on war with Ukraine.

Peskov did not say how long Moscow's operation could last, saying that it will be President Vladimir Putin's decision and based on "results".

He said that the operation has its "goals that need to be achieved".

"Ideally, Ukraine needs to be liberated and cleansed of Nazis," he told reporters.

He said that the invasion was "not an occupation".