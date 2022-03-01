Make mine a 'Kyiv Mule': Americans, Canadians drop Russian vodka

WASHINGTON: Regulars at Caddies bar and grill in Bethesda, Maryland, can still get a classic cocktail made with vodka, ginger beer and lime, but it now comes with a different name - "Kyiv Mule".

Ronnie Heckman, the 31-year-old owner of the eatery outside Washington said that he decided to stop purchasing or serving Russian vodka in solidarity with Ukraine, besieged by the Russian military since last week in a conflict that has shaken the globe.

"We're hoping that other people ... will join us to continue to bring awareness to what's going on right now," said Heckman, whose family has ties to both Ukraine and Russia from generations back.

Behind the bar, Heckman now slings Kyiv Mules and White or Black Ukrainians instead of their Russian counterparts, with a portion of the revenue from selling those drinks going to the Ukrainian Children's Emergency Relief Fund.

Russian vodka does not dominate North American spirits markets, but for United States and Canadian authorities and businesses, stripping Russian brands from shelves and menus was a valuable symbol of support for Ukraine and a visible way to join the international shunning of Moscow over the invasion.