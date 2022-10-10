'Horrible and cruel': Kyiv residents shocked after heavy Russian strikes

KYIV: The missiles that sowed death and destruction in the Ukrainian capital for the first time in almost four months came in frightening roars early Monday (Oct 10).

The explosions smashed and shook buildings, burst water mains, left craters and torched automobiles - jarring Kyiv's nearly three million people, including jolting some out of their sleep, as the city began its work week.

"I'm very shocked," said 22-year-old Ivan Poliakov sitting on a park bench where he was so angry he struggled for his words.

"I arrived in Kyiv this morning. I was walking in the street ... when there were the explosions," he told AFP.

"I saw children and women cry. I love Kyiv. The people are good, they are courageous. But in an instant ... it's death."