In Kyiv, a sunny respite from weeks of war

KYIV: In a park in central Kyiv, a Ukrainian soldier ushered his wife and children against a backdrop of blooming magnolias, and lifting a phone, told them to smile.

The family were surrounded by other residents, out for a stroll or ordering drinks on terraces, on a calm and warm spring day, bringing a semblance of normality after nearly two months of war.

Winding between strollers and bicycles, 43-year-old Nataliya Makrieva - walking arms linked through the park with her mother - could not believe what she was seeing.

"It's the first time we've been back in the city centre. We wanted to see if public transport was working and people-watch. It's really making me happy to see people out and about," the vet sporting large sunglasses told AFP.