Leaving behind possessions and pets, Ukrainians flee to Poland

MEDYKA, Poland: Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion have started trickling into Poland, with dozens arriving at the normally quiet Medyka crossing on Thursday (Feb 24), some carrying luggage and accompanied by children.

Officials in European Union countries bordering Ukraine, including Romania and Slovakia, said that there was no big influx of refugees for now, but local media and witnesses said that foot traffic was increasing.

Alexander Bazhanov fled his home in eastern Ukraine with his wife and young child, taking only what they could carry and walking the final part of their journey into Poland.

The 34-year-old technical manager from Mariupol, 113km from Donetsk, decided to cross into Poland when he learned that the war had started from a colleague.

"I don't have any feelings other than that I am very scared," Bazhanov said at the pedestrian border crossing, about 400km from Warsaw. "I will visit my father in Spain, but I don't have any money and I don't know how I will do that."