Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday (Mar 1), and warned residents in Kyiv to flee as it takes aim on targets in the capital.

As a huge Russian convoy heads towards Kyiv, the United Nations said more than 660,000 refugees have fled to neighbouring countries in less than a week.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks can start.

