Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

All Mariupol civilians must be evacuated to escape humanitarian catastrophe: Mayor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

All Mariupol civilians must be evacuated to escape humanitarian catastrophe: Mayor

All Mariupol civilians must be evacuated to escape humanitarian catastrophe: Mayor

A shell crater is seen in the street during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, Mar 27, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

28 Mar 2022 05:31PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 05:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVIV: The mayor of Mariupol said on Monday (Mar 28) all civilians must be evacuated from the encircled Ukrainian city to allow them to escape a humanitarian catastrophe.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said 160,000 civilians were still trapped in the southern port city on the Sea of Azov without heat and power after weeks of Russian bombardment.

He said 26 buses were waiting to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which normally has a population of about 400,000 people, but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage. He did not say where they were waiting.

"The situation in the city remains difficult. People are beyond the line of humanitarian catastrophe," Boichenko said on national television. "We need to completely evacuate Mariupol."

He added: "The Russian Federation is playing with us. We are in the hands of the invaders."

Related:

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, denies targeting civilians and blames Ukraine for the repeated failure to agree on safe corridors for trapped civilians. President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces are on a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Mariupol is widely seen as a strategic prize for the Russian invaders to create a bridge between Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and two separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine announced no plans to try to create safe corridors anywhere in the country on Monday, making clear it feared Russian attacks.

"Our intelligence has reported possible 'provocations' by the occupiers on the humanitarian corridor routes. So, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening any humanitarian corridors today," said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Mariupol

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us