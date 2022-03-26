Ukrainian city of Mariupol estimates 300 were killed in theatre bombing

LVIV, Ukraine: Local officials, citing witness accounts, said on Friday (Mar 25) they estimate that 300 people were killed in the bombing of a theatre in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Mar 16.

The city council had not previously provided a toll and made clear it was not possible to determine an exact figure after the incident, in which it said a Russian air strike hit the Drama Theatre where hundreds of people had been sheltering.

The Ukrainian government has previously said it was impossible to tell how many were killed because Mariupol is in chaos and under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces.

Russia has denied bombing the theatre. The Kremlin says Russian forces have not targeted civilians after invading Ukraine on Feb 24.

"From witnesses comes information that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane," the Mariupol city council said in a statement.

Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, later gave the same estimate in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

He said it was impossible under current circumstances to count the number of dead with the help of services such as police, medics and rescuers.

Instead, the authorities had used data on the average number of people who sheltered in the theatre each day, how many of those had left to be evacuated and how many had moved to the theatre from other shelters, Andrushenko said.

They also consulted Mariupol residents who lived near the theatre, people who were there immediately after the bombing or the next day, and others who escaped the bombing.