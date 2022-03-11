Desperate relatives seek news from Ukraine port siege

DNIPRO, Ukraine: Residents trapped inside Ukraine's besieged port city Mariupol pleaded for help on Friday (Mar 11) as family members desperately tried to contact them amid a communications blackout.

The city is without water, gas and electricity, with communications down since Mar 2.

A few patches of weak phone signal remain the only way for most residents to get news out, and the connection is unreliable.

Channels on messaging app Telegram have sprung up, with friends and family posting pictures and information about their loved ones, hoping that others may know something of their fate.

Yulia, a 29-year-old teacher who fled Mariupol on Mar 3, said her mother-in-law was able to call only by walking to a tower far from her home and it was "really dangerous for her to get there".

But she had managed to call Yulia's husband today to let them know she was still alive.

"She said she was OK but the attacks don't stop. There are many corpses on the street and nobody buries them. They lie there for days. Sometimes utility services collect them and bury them all together in one huge grave," she said.