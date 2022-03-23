'Hellscape' in Mariupol as UN chief pleads for Ukraine

"WE LIVE HERE"

With the Russian offensive stalled, Biden has warned that President Vladimir Putin was considering using chemical and biological weapons.

Officials in Washington said Tuesday that Ukraine forces have even reversed battlefield momentum and reclaimed some ground in recent days, particularly in the south of the country.

Russian troops were running out of supplies, and the military was beset by communication problems, even reduced to using mobile phones, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The assessment was corroborated by Ukraine's army command which said Russian troops now had ammunition, food and fuel to last just three days.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, one bulwark of the fierce fightback, residents said they were determined to stay and defend it despite incessant bombardment.

At the burial of soldier Igor Dundukov, 46, his brother Sergei wept as he kissed his sibling's swollen, blood-stained face.

"We supported his commitment to defending our homeland," Sergei told AFP. "This is our land. We live here. Where would we run to? We grew up here."

The Ukrainian army said on Facebook that 300 Russian soldiers have defected in the north-eastern Sumy region. And even in areas Russia has captured, resistance has persisted.