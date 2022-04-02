As Mariupol residents flee, Russian forces hunt for Ukrainian fighters

ZAPORIZHZHIA: As Dmytro Kartavov and his family joined thousands of people trying to flee the bombed-out city of Mariupol, one additional obstacle awaited as Russian troops sought to identify anyone fighting with Ukrainian forces defending the city.

"They stripped the men naked, looked for tattoos," said Kartayov, a 32 year-old builder, who said the troops paid particular attention to men's knees.

"I work, I do repairs, naturally my knees - these are working knees. They say - (you) climbed trenches, dug, and the like."

Speaking in a supermarket that has been turned into a reception centre in the Ukrainian-held town of Zaporizhzhia some 200km from Mariupol, he told Reuters the family left the besieged city to the west, reaching the port of Berdyansk by bus before crossing into Ukrainian-held territory on foot.

On the way, Kartavov said Russian soldiers checked men for signs they had been fighting with Ukrainian forces.

"They checked my forearms, looked at the hands, checked if I was shooting, whether or not there will be a callus here on the arms," he added.

Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the searches.