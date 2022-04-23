Russia says 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva cruiser sinking

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday (Apr 22) that one crew member had died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy.

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol.

After the Moskva sank, parents and other family members of sailors who served aboard - including conscripts - took to social media, saying their children had gone missing and that they needed answers.

"As a result of a fire on Apr 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies late on Friday.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.

A senior Pentagon official said that the Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea.

The Russian defence ministry made the announcement after authorities first said that all crew members had been evacuated.

"The Russian defence ministry is providing all the necessary support and assistance to the families and friends of the deceased and the missing," the statement said.

It said that "an absolute majority" of contract servicemen wished to continue their service aboard vessels of the Black Sea Fleet.