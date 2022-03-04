NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

BRUSSELS: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (Mar 4) said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would defend "every inch" of members' territory, but emphasised that the alliance was defensive, as foreign ministers resisted Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to battle the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started on Feb 24, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and members of the alliance, whose foreign ministers met in Brussels on Friday, are wary of being drawn into the war with nuclear-armed Russia.

"NATO will defend all its allies and territory against a Russian attack," Blinken said on arriving in Brussels, which hosts the alliance's headquarters.

"Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory."

NATO's head echoed Blinken's condemnation of Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic and Moscow satellite that wants to join the European Union as well as the Western military alliance.

Ukrainian authorities said on Friday that Russian forces had seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the Zaporizhzhia complex was set ablaze during intense fighting.

"This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

While some countries indicated a willingness to discuss a no-fly zone, they made it clear that they did not consider it a viable option.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that NATO's red line was to avoid triggering a wider conflict. France's presidential office described a no-fly zone as "a very legitimate request and very difficult to satisfy."

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said calls to get NATO involved into military conflict now were "irresponsible."

Putin launched his "special military operation" to get rid of what he said was Ukraine's fascist government and demilitarise the country. Zelenskyy says Moscow is trying to prevent a liberal democracy from flourishing on Russia's border.

"We are now witnessing a fully fledged war at our borders, a war unleashed by president Putin against Ukraine," the EU's top diplomat said ahead of the bloc's separate talks on Friday.

"We will consider everything. Everything remains on the table," Josep Borrell said of more sanctions on Russia.