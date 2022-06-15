Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defense ministers meet

Before the start of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies would continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons and long-range systems and that he expected them to agree a new package of assistance to Kyiv at a NATO summit later this month.

"Sometimes these efforts take time. That's exactly why it is important to have a meeting like we have today ... to meet with the Ukrainian representatives to identify the challenges and the issues they would like to raise with us when," Stoltenberg said.

"GRINDING" OPERATION

US officials expect announcements on additional weapons to Ukrainian forces in the coming days.

The United States has committed about US$4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's Feb 24 invasion, including artillery systems such as howitzers and longer-range weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

"Russia has not given up on the fight, despite its pretty anemic progress ... What we have is this grinding, slow, incremental Russian operation," said a senior US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"So the question is what do the Ukrainians need to continue the success they've already seen in slowing down and thwarting that Russian objective and that'll be a major focus for the defense ministers," the official said.