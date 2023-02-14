New Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO

KYIV: The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from officials in the area that Russia had launched a major new offensive, days before the first anniversary of its invasion.

Ukrainian defenders in the eastern city, who have held out for months, were defending new ground attacks under heavy shelling, Ukrainian military officials said.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in one settlement of the Kharkiv region, about five settlements in the Luhansk region and six in the Donetsk region, including in Bakhmut, over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military said early on Tuesday.

Positions in Bakhmut have been fortified and only people with a military role were being allowed in, while any civilians who wanted to leave would have to brave the incoming fire, a deputy battalion commander said on Monday.

"There is not a single square metre in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, told the Ukrainian national broadcaster late on Monday.