North Korea sold arms to Russia's Wagner group: United States

WASHINGTON: North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's private military group Wagner, the White House said Thursday (Dec 22), calling the group a "rival" for power to the defence and other ministries in the Kremlin.

The US will boost sanctions on the Wagner group following North Korea's sale to the group of infantry rockets and missiles last month, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

"Wagner is searching around the world for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine," Kirby told reporters.

"We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment," he said.