Patriot missiles: Crucial but limited help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to announce it will equip Ukraine with Patriot missile units, boosting its defenses against Russia's assault on its infrastructure.

The move will also send a strong message to both Moscow and European allies that Washington is prepared to support Kyiv with some of its most advanced weaponry to battle Russian invaders.

Patriots are "far from a silver bullet", against the low-flying cruise missiles and drone bombs that Russian forces have pummeled Ukraine with, according to Ian Williams of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

But they will add a layer of protection on top of Ukraine's current systems, and also defend against short-range ballistic missiles that Western officials think Russia is seeking from Iran, Williams said.

"Having layered defenses is helpful when you're dealing with this kind of complex air attack," he told AFP.