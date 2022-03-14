Pfizer to maintain drug supply to Russia, stops new clinical trials

American drugmaker Pfizer said on Monday (Mar 14) that it would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia but would refrain from starting new clinical trials in the country and recruiting patients for ongoing studies.

The Russian invasion has left drugmakers scrambling to find ways for patients enrolled in clinical trials in Ukraine to receive their medicines as millions seek shelter from bombardment and flee to neighbouring countries.

Russia has described its actions as a "special operation".

Pfizer said that it would work with the United States Food and Drug Administration and other regulators to transition all clinical trials to alternative sites outside Russia. It will continue providing drugs to the patients already enrolled in studies.

A voluntary pause in the flow of medicines to Russia would be "in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first", Pfizer said.

"Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life," it added.