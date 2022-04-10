Ukraine invasion places sharp new focus on calls for UN reform

UNITED NATIONS: The long-simmering debate over UN reform - and particularly over the role of the Security Council, which does not represent today's world and which failed to prevent Russia's invasion of Ukraine - has suddenly become acute.

Recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a blistering call for the UN to exclude Russia from the Security Council, asked bluntly, "Are you ready to close the UN" and abandon international law. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."

And after the Security Council failed to prevent the brutal invasion of his country, he said in a separate address to Japanese lawmakers, "We have to develop a new tool" capable of doing so.

Created in 1945 with a vision of guaranteeing world peace and preventing a World War III, the United Nations conferred disproportionate power on the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the Security Council - the US, Russia, China, Britain and France - in a way that allows them to protect their own interests while keeping a heavy hand in world affairs.

Thus, since 2011, Moscow has exercised its Security Council veto some 15 times in votes regarding its ally Syria.

But the veto power also guarantees that Moscow can never be removed from the Council, since the UN Charter's Article 6 allows the General Assembly to exclude a member only ... upon the recommendation of the Security Council.