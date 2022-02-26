Logo
Defiant Zelenskyy vows 'I'm here' after Russian attack
This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking to the camera on Feb 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Facebook/Volodymyr Zelensky)

26 Feb 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 03:18PM)
KYIV: After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital on Saturday (Feb 26), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

"A lot of fake information has appeared on the Internet saying that I allegedly called on our army to lay down its arms and that evacuation is underway," he said outside his office.

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined, he declared: "Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.

"This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!"

As the video hit social media platforms, the sounds of explosions and air raid sirens could still be heard around the capital, as the Russian military declared it had fired air- and sea-based cruise missiles at Ukrainian military targets.

