Ukraine prosecutor opens investigation into Russian air strikes

THE HAGUE: Ukraine's top prosecutor on Thursday (Oct 13) said his office had opened criminal proceedings relating to Russian missile strikes that struck Kyiv and cities across Ukraine this week.

Speaking at a joint press conference with International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan in The Hague, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin described the strikes since Monday as "a classic act of terror" by Russia.

He said the more than 112 Russian missile strikes, Moscow's biggest aerial offensive since the start of its invasion on Feb. 24, had killed 17 people and injured 93.

"All of the hits of every missile, every drone, every damage of civil infrastructure, every ... Ukrainian who was killed or wounded by these missile attacks, all of them are documented and criminal proceedings were registered and opened," he said.