Ukraine rape victims suffer in silence

KYIV: When war erupted in Ukraine and reports that Russian soldiers were using rape as a weapon of war began to surface, Yulia Sporysh wasn't sure she was the right person to help.

But urged by partners at Divchata, a small NGO that mainly works on health education for girls, she set up a hotline in April to advise and support victims.

Ukrainian officials as high up as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were accusing Russian troops of widespread and systemic sexual abuse and Divtchata was poised by the phone.

Yet after three months of war, it has barely rung at all.

"There's still huge, huge stigma. There's this idea the victim might have brought it on themselves," Sporysh told AFP, explaining why people may not be coming forward.

"We have requests from relatives and from volunteers," she added, "but not directly from victims".

Moscow's invasion has spurred a wave of allegations of sexual violence perpetrated by its troops in Ukraine.

Zelensky said in April that Russian troops who withdrew after trying to capture the capital Kyiv had left in "hundreds" of rape victims in their wake, including children.

AFP has spoken with at least one woman in the south of the country who said she was raped by several Russian soldiers.

Kyiv announced this week it was initiating the first legal proceedings against one of Moscow's soldiers for sexual violence.