Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions
Residents walk along a street next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Apr 3, 2022. The sign on the vehicle reads: "Children". (File photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

04 Apr 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 11:07PM)
GENEVA: A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday (Apr 4) to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The attempt was the fourth in as many days to reach the city, which has been under siege since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb 24.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Russian forces of blocking the Red Cross's evacuation efforts in televised remarks on Monday.

Straziuso declined to comment on the allegation.

"We are still trying (to get to Mariupol)," he added. The organisation withdrew its team, which included staff members with young children, from Mariupol in mid-March after they ran out of aid."

Source: Reuters/ic

