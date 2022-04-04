Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions

GENEVA: A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday (Apr 4) to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The attempt was the fourth in as many days to reach the city, which has been under siege since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb 24.