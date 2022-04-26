Explosions hit radio tower in Russia-backed Transnistria

CHISINAU, Moldova: The interior ministry of Transnistria, a separatist Russia-backed territory in ex-Soviet Moldova, said on Tuesday (Apr 26) that two explosions targeted a radio centre near the border with Ukraine.

"Early on Apr 26, two explosions were heard in the village of Mayak in Grigoriopolsky district," the interior ministry of the breakaway republic said in a statement.

It said that the blasts at 6.40am and 7.05am local time targeted the "Mayak" radio centre, about 50km from the regional capital Tiraspol.

The ministry said that two "powerful" antennae that were re-broadcasting Russian radio were out of order, and shared images of them lying on the ground.

There were no injuries, it added.