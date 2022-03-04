Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?

WASHINGTON: For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 25km outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow's war.

Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud.

Ukrainian troops have managed to attack and incapacitate some vehicles at the front, creating a traffic jam, but the Russians have largely shielded the convoy from attack by air, according to Western officials and analysts.

The convoy's lack of measurable progress has triggered questions about the short- and long-term implications and what it says about Russia's war planning. But will it affect the war's outcome?

Mason Clark, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, said the convoy saga may be emblematic of shortcomings in the Russian army, which is relatively inexperienced in the execution of large-scale operations that combine air, ground and naval forces.

But it is unlikely to prevent Russia from prevailing against the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian defenders.

“Eventually the Russians will be able to quite simply wear down Ukrainian forces” and take Kyiv, Clark said.

A look at what's known about the convoy:

WHERE IS IT AND WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

The convoy, which stretches for as much as 65km from near Prybisk in the north to the southern end near the Antonov airport, was moving steadily south at the onset of the war. But this week, progress appeared to all but stop.

Reports immediately centred on fuel and food shortages. A senior US defense official said Ukrainian troops have been targeting the convoy with ground fire, including shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles provided by Western countries.

The most significant impact of those attacks is that they struck vehicles at the front of the convoy, essentially creating a roadblock.

In addition, the muddy ground has made it difficult for the Russians to go off-road to make more progress along other routes. Photos and videos show vehicles stuck in the mud.

John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said US officials assess that the convoy, as well as the broader Russian thrust toward Kyiv from the north, is largely stalled.

He said the Russians appear to be regrouping and reassessing the reasons for their slow progress, “and how to make up for lost time”. He added that they likely did not anticipate such problems or the extent of the Ukrainian resistance.