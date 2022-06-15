Ukraine says Russia eyes a 'vast area from Warsaw to Sofia'

PRAGUE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Wednesday (Jun 15) to let his country start on the road to membership of the bloc, warning that Russia's territorial ambitions stretched from Warsaw to Sofia.

In a speech to both chambers of the Czech parliament via a video link, Zelenskiy also called for more EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"Russia is not interested only in our (cities of) Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk, Kharkiv and Kyiv. No, its ambitions are directed on a vast area from Warsaw to Sofia," he said, without citing evidence for his assertion.

"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples."