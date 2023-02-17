In pictures: The fading graveside portraits of Ukraine's war dead

After Russian forces' brutal month-long occupation of Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers retook the city at the end of March after fierce urban fighting. Residents there - and in Bucha and Hostomel too - gave horrific accounts to prosecutors and journalists of violence and death suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers.

The photographs at the Irpin cemetery contain stories of their own.

In the worn-out portrait of Anatoly Olofunskyi, it is still possible to see the pattern of the military shirt the former soldier is wearing, though his facial features have become faint after a regular battering of snow and rain.

His mother, Ludmilla, says she has changed the photograph twice since he died last spring.

Ludmilla keeps an unblemished copy of that photograph in her bedroom and starts each day by saying “Good morning, son.” At night, he appears in her dreams and tells her not to cry.

The day Ludmilla discovered her deceased 39-year-old son in the bathroom of his apartment down the street, he was hanging by his neck. A medical expert later told her that he had been bound and tortured.

Ludmilla says she has given up changing her son’s cemetery portrait, but she visits his grave regularly - and believes that he still communicates with her.

Once she saw two birds at his gravesite. She knew instantly what this meant. Anatoly had been unmarried when he died. “So, you’ve finally found someone,” she said.