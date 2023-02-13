Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

KYIV: Russia said on Monday (Feb 13) its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas.

As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut, still in Ukrainian hands amid a months-long battle.

The Ukrainian military on Monday reported heavy Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Russian troops had managed to advance 2km to the west in four days. However, it did not say which part of the long frontline, encompassing several Ukrainian regions in the south and east, had moved.

"The Russian servicemen broke the enemy's resistance and advanced several kilometres deeper into its echeloned defence," it said.

Ukraine's military said that over the past day, its forces had repelled a number of attacks near Bakhmut, which sits in the Donetsk region, as well as assaults in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said on Sunday the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of Bakhmut. Wagner has for months spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut, making small but steady gains.

Bakhmut is a major objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and months of Russian shelling have left much of it in ruins.