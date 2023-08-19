Russia hits Ukraine city centre after Putin meets generals

CHERNIHIV: A Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded dozens on Saturday (Aug 19), authorities said, hours after President Vladimir Putin met Moscow's top army commanders.

Chernihiv, 150km north of Kyiv towards Belarus, has been largely spared from major attacks since the first months of Russia's invasion as fierce fighting rages in the east and south.

The Russian army marched through the city when it invaded Ukraine through Belarus in February 2022, before being repelled by Kyiv's forces.

The strike came after Putin held talks with top Russian generals in a rare trip to operational hub Rostov-on-Don and as his Ukrainian nemesis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Sweden for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"The number of dead has increased to seven. Ninety wounded people sought medical help" with 25 in hospital, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram of the Chernihiv attack.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv region's military administration, said on Telegram that a child was among the dead.

Zelenskyy said that the attack hit "the centre of the city" in a square that houses a polytechnic university and a theatre.

"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss," he said after his arrival in Sweden.

He posted a video from the scene showing debris around a large Soviet-era building, with parked cars partially destroyed, smashed roofs and windows blown out.

AFP reporters saw fire trucks outside the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre, which suffered some damage.

Some nearby buildings also sustained minor damage.