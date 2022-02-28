Logo
Russia bans airlines from 36 countries and territories
Russia bans airlines from 36 countries and territories

FILE PHOTO: A general view on the terminal of Vnukovo International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

28 Feb 2022 10:25PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 10:31PM)
MOSCOW: Russia announced on Monday (Feb 28) that it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany in response to a slew of bans on its planes over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow's statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

Its list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the United Kingdom, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory.

Russia's civil aviation authority said that it was bringing in the restrictions "as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia".

Airlines will only be able to enter Russian airspace with a special permit.

Last week, Russia banned UK airlines after Britain barred Aeroflot, the country's flagship carrier, as well as private jets.

The European Union announced on Sunday that it was closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, including private jets.

These measures will mean airlines have to make long detours on some routes, potentially raising the cost of tickets.

Source: Reuters/kg

