What are the Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine?

On Monday (Oct 10), Russia launched its most widespread air attacks on Ukrainian cities since the war began in February.

Intersections, parks and tourist sites were targeted as attacks on major infrastructure targets left parts of the country with no electricity, water or heat.

However, the destructive power wielded by Russia does not lie in missiles alone - Shahed-136 drones from Iran have been specifically named by the Ukraine military in its daily tally of aerial threats that have been taken out by Ukrainian defence systems.

WHAT ARE SHAHED-136 DRONES?

Drones - also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) - have been used in warfare as far back as World War II.

UAVs are aircraft that are guided autonomously, and used for reconnaissance and surveillance. They can also intervene on the battlefield by designating targets for attacks, or otherwise directly dropping or firing weapons on their own.

Even as Russian forces have been pushed back on the battlefield, they have been launching attacks far from the front using what Ukraine says are Iranian-made drones.