Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after lead warship sinks

KYIV: Moscow warned Friday (Apr 15) it would step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to what it said were sorties across the border, the day after its Black Sea naval flagship sank.

Russian long-range missiles targeted a military factory near the Ukrainian capital that may have been where the Neptune missiles that Kyiv says were used against the Moskva warship were manufactured.

The Moskva missile cruiser had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict, and the circumstances around its sinking and the fate of its crew remain murky.

Russia's defence ministry said a blast on the vessel was the result of exploding ammunition and that the resulting damage had caused it to "lose its balance" as it was being towed to port.

The fleet has been blockading the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian officials say they are in full control.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine partly because of deepening ties between Kyiv and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), on Friday warned of unspecified "consequences" should Finland and Sweden join the US-led defence alliance.

The two countries are considering joining NATO in light of Russia's devastating invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

"The choice is up to the authorities of Sweden and Finland," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"CONSEQUENCES"

"But they should understand the consequences of such a step for our bilateral relations and for the architecture of European security as a whole," she said.

"They will automatically find themselves on the NATO frontline," Zakharova said.

Russian forces last month started withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital as they are redeployed to focus on territory in the east of the country, but the city remains vulnerable to missile strikes.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the defence ministry said.

"As a result of the strike on the Zhulyansky machine-building plant 'Vizar', the workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed," the ministry said.

Seizing the eastern Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists control the Donetsk and Lugansk areas, would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine said that Russian strikes had killed five people in the area, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's forces were aiming to "destroy" the region.