Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro apartment building rises to 21

DNIPRO: The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro climbed to 21 on Sunday, as rescue workers raced to dig through a huge pile of debris in search of survivors.

At least 35 people were still missing and 73 were injured, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Burn in hell, Russian murderers," he wrote.

The building in Dnipro, a city in east-central Ukraine, was partly destroyed during a series of attacks on Saturday, Russia's largest wave of strikes in two weeks.

On the ground, fighting was still focused on the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region.