Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in the town of Bucha on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

10 Apr 2022 08:45PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 08:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed on Sunday (Apr 10) that Russia and Ukraine had carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Moskalkova said that among those returned to Russia were four employees of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, soldiers and some other civilians.

"Early this morning they landed on Russian soil," Moskalkova said in an online post.

On Saturday an exchange of truck drivers between Russia and Ukraine was also conducted, Moskalkova said, with 32 Russian truck drivers, 20 Ukrainians and a number of Belarus nationals exchanged.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said on Saturday that 12 of its soldiers were being returned after a prisoner exchange with Russia, the third such swap since the start of conflict.

Vereshchuk said that 14 civilians were also returning to Ukraine as part of the deal.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for war.

Related:

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us