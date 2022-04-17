Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb

KYIV: Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities on Saturday (Apr 16), as Moscow said that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, and that only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port.

Russia's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, the scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb 24 invasion.

"The situation is very difficult" in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. "Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis ... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves."

As Russia launched more long-range attacks following the sinking of its Black Sea fleet's flagship, Moscow said that its warplanes had struck a tank repair factory in Kyiv.

An explosion was heard and smoke rose over the south-eastern Darnytskyi district. The mayor said that at least one person was killed and medics were fighting to save others.

The Ukrainian military said that Russian warplanes that took off from Belarus had fired missiles at the Lviv region near the Polish border and that four cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

The western city has been relatively unscathed so far, and serves as a haven for refugees and international aid agencies.

In the port city of Mariupol, Reuters journalists in Russian-held districts reached the Ilyich steelworks, one of two metals plants where defenders have held out in underground tunnels and bunkers. Moscow claimed to have captured it on Friday.

The factory was reduced to a ruin of twisted steel and blasted concrete, with no sign of defenders present. Several bodies of civilians lay scattered on nearby streets, including a woman in a pink parka and white shoes.

Someone had spraypainted "mined" on a fence by an obliterated filling station. In a rare sign of life, one red car drove slowly down an otherwise empty street, the word "children" scrawled on a card taped to the windshield.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that its troops had "completely cleared" Mariupol's urban area of Ukrainian forces and blockaded the "remnants" in the Azovstal steelworks, RIA news agency said.

It said that as of Saturday, Ukrainian forces in the city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added.

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the Russian claims.