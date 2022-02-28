Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'

Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'

A Ukraine army soldier walks in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Luhansk, on Feb 22, 2022, a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers". (File photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)

28 Feb 2022 03:01PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 03:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: The Ukrainian military said on Monday (Feb 28) that Russian troops had slowed down "the pace of the offensive", as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, with 1,684 people wounded.

Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to hold talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Related:

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us