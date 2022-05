Putin to send 'doomsday' warning to West at Russia's WWII victory parade

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West when he leads Victory Day celebrations next Monday (May 9) marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine.

Defiant in the face of deep Western isolation since he ordered the invasion of Russia's neighbour, Putin will speak on Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

A flypast over St Basil's Cathedral will include supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 "doomsday" command plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war, the defence ministry said.

In that scenario, the Il-80 is designed to become the roaming command centre for the Russian president. It is packed with technology, but specific details are Russian state secrets.

The 69-year-old Kremlin leader has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler's Nazis invaded in 1941.

"The attempt to appease the aggressor on the eve of the Great Patriotic War turned out to be a mistake that cost our people dearly," Putin said on Feb 24 when he announced what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.

"We will not make such a mistake a second time, we have no right."