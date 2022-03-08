Ukraine war highlights internal divides in Mideast nations

BAGHDAD: In a neighborhood of Iraq’s capital, a gigantic poster of Vladimir Putin with the words, “We support Russia”, was up for few hours before a security force arrived and hurriedly took it down. Then came the security directive: All public displays of Putin’s pictures shall be banned.

In Lebanon, the powerful Hezbollah militia railed against the government’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling for neutrality.

Such wrangling shows the deep divisions over the Ukraine war in the Middle East, where Moscow has embedded itself as a key player in recent years, making powerful friends among state and non-state actors while America’s influence waned.

Political elites closely allied with the West are wary of alienating Russia or the US and Europe. But other forces - from Shia militia factions in Iraq, to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and Houthi rebels in Yemen - vocally support Russia against Ukraine.

These groups are considered to be Iran’s boots on the ground in the so-called anti-US “axis of resistance.” Putin won their backing largely because of his close ties with Tehran and his military intervention in Syria’s civil war in support of President Bashar Assad.

They see Putin as a steady, reliable partner who, unlike the Americans, does not drop his allies. In their circles, they even have an affectionate nickname for Putin - “Abu Ali” - which is a common name among Shia Muslims and meant to portray a certain comaraderie.

Meanwhile, governments are walking a tightrope.

"Iraq is against the war but has not condemned it nor taken a side," said political analyst Ihsan Alshamary, who heads the Political Thought Think Tank in Baghdad. Iraq needs to remain neutral because it has shared interests with both Russia and the West, he said.

He said Iran's allies in the region are outspokenly with Russia “because they are anti-American and anti-West and believe that Russia is their ally”.

Russia has invested up to US$14 billion in Iraq and the northern Kurdish-run region, mainly focusing on the energy sector, Moscow’s ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev told the Iraqi Kurdish news agency Rudaw in a recent interview.

Among the major oil companies operating in the country are Russia’s Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Rosneft.

Iraq also maintains close ties with the US, but Western companies have steadily been plotting to exit from Iraq’s oil sector.

Iraq’s strongest move so far came after its central bank advised the prime minister against signing new contracts with Russian companies or payments in light of US sanctions. The decision will impact new Russian investment in the country, but little else, Russian industry officials said.

Last week, Iraq was among the 35 countries that abstained from a UN General Assembly vote to demand that Russia stop its offensive and withdraw troops from Ukraine. Lebanon voted in favour, while Syria, where Russian ties run deep, voted against. Iran also abstained.

In Lebanon, an unusually blunt foreign ministry statement denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused an uproar and upset the Russians, forcing the minister to clarify that Lebanon did not intend to take sides and would remain neutral.

“They distance themselves and claim neutrality where they want, and they interfere and condemn where they want,” Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Moussawi wrote on Twitter, taking aim at the foreign ministry. “What foreign policy does Lebanon follow, and what is Lebanon’s interest in that? Please clarify for us, foreign minister.”

Hezbollah, which also sent thousands of fighters to neighboring Syria to shore up Assad’s forces, has seized on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to portray it as an inevitable result of US provocations and yet another betrayal by the United States of its allies - in this case, Ukraine.