Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities far from frontlines

KYIV: Russia on Tuesday (Jun 20) struck at military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the frontlines, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said for its part that Russian forces had hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across Ukraine in the last 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three different directions.

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region with drones and three civilians were wounded, news agency TASS reported, citing the local Russian-appointed authorities.

The Russian attacks took place as attention has been focused on Ukrainian actions against Russia's defensive positions in the south and east - the initial stages of a counteroffensive seeking to push President Vladimir Putin's troops back from territory seized since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Kyiv says it has already recaptured 113 sq km of land from Russian forces. But the latest strikes showed that Russia was well capable of waging war beyond the southern and eastern frontlines.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that drones attacked the Kyiv region in several waves, with the air alert lasting for more than four hours.

Several commercial and administrative buildings and some private houses were damaged, it said. There was no mention of any casualties in the overnight airstrikes.

Ukraine said that it had shot down 32 of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired from Russia's Bryansk region and the Azov Sea.

But a "critically important facility" was struck in Lviv, far from the frontlines and around 70km from the border with Poland, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said. He gave no other details.

The air force said that Ukrainian air defences had been in action in most regions.

"However, the main direction of attack by Iranian drones was the Kyiv region. More than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed here," it said on Telegram.

The Energy Ministry said that debris from falling drones damaged electricity lines in the Kyiv region and also in the Mykolaiv region in the south, cutting off electricity for hundreds of residents.

The air force said that Russia had also hit the southeastern industrial city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the Zaporizhzhia region's military administration, said that Russia had targeted telecommunicationS infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

Ukraine's military said Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.